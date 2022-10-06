If a freestanding residential building does not appeal to your tastes, it means mansions and other similar designer homes are out of the question. Perhaps this dwelling in Manhattan’s Upper East Side has what it takes to impress. It’s a triplex penthouse at DDG’s 180 East 88th Street tower, which has all the hallmarks of luxury urban living.

As we write this, the upscale abode is currently on the market for those with a cool $33 million to blow. It spans 5,508 square feet on top of another 3,500 square feet from the private terraces of each of its three levels. Furthermore, you can enjoy a private rooftop space for open-air dining, drinking, and socializing when hosting guests.

At 467 feet from the ground level, the triplex penthouse at the 180 East 88th Street tower offers breathtaking views. The 50-story building touts a façade of gray bricks with glass and is one of the tallest in the area. DDG ensures that everything that goes into its design and construction exudes opulence.

Dramatic archways frame almost every side of the triplex penthouse at the 180 East 88th Street tower. It offers five bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths. It likewise comes with two living rooms, a wet bar, a gas fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a den, and an expansive dining area.

Another unique characteristic is the extensive use of brass for various elements. You can find it on the window frames, a custom range hood, fixtures, and more. Aside from the triplex penthouse, the 180 East 88th Street tower features 46 private residences. Those living there also have access to eight floors of amenities.

