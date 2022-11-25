If by some chance you’re planning to purchase a magnificent residence in Colorado, Sotheby’s International Realty is recently listing one worth considering. For $3.9 million, you can be the proud new owner of a mountain mansion that was previously the home of MLB Hall of Fame player Larry Walker. This is the 1465 Autumnwood Lane and it’s in remarkable condition.

What we’re looking at here is a 6.4-acre property in Evergreen, Colorado, which has been in great care by the current owners. Since their acquisition, the dwelling has undergone a collection of upgrades enough to please discerning folks who are in the market for something contemporary.

Moreover, the allure of the location and the majestic views you get should be enough to convince potential clients. The manse at 1465 Autumnwood Lane spans 13,452 square feet and comes with eight bedrooms. There are 10 full bathrooms with an additional two in a partial setup.

There is no shortage of lavish features to leave a lasting impression on anyone who visits. For example, the lofted living room boasts breathtaking views of the mountains that surround the abode. A grand staircase with rod iron handrails also adds another layer of opulence to its interiors.

The 1465 Autumnwood Lane mansion also caters to those who love food with a kitted-out kitchen. Here you’ll find two ovens, three stovetop ranges, an expansive island with room for barstools, a huge fridge, a wine rack, and plenty of storage cabinets. Meal preparation, dining, and drinking will be a blast here.

Other awesome amenities include a library, theater, game room, gym, and wine cellar. Hardwood floors and six fireplaces should be enough to keep the spaces warm and cozy. 1465 Autumnwood Lane is likewise close to several ski resorts.

