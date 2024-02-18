The California mansion from the Netflix docuseries “Hype House” is on sale for $5,495,000. The single-family home located at 13248 Nightsky Drive Camarillo Santa Rosa Valley is nestled on over 20 acres of breathtaking Santa Rosa Valley. It boasts sweeping lawns and panoramic views of the ocean, mountains, and city from where it sits within the exclusive gated equestrian community of Lexington Hills.

As seen in “Hype House,” the sprawling Mediterranean-style hilltop estate is well-equipped for entertainment and luxury living while maintaining its unparalleled privacy. It boasts 11,280 square feet of meticulously crafted spaces, hosting eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and an office. The primary suite has a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and an expansive bathroom with a spa like shower and soaking tub.

The bathrooms have been artfully renovated with custom finishes while the modern kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances. The interior uses natural materials, intricate molding and large bay windows. Moreover, this home utilized for “Hype House” also has a home theater and game room primed for entertaining. The central courtyard takes center stage with its French doors leading out from the kitchen, family room, and formal living room.

Meanwhile, the outdoors exude a Tuscan-like setting with lush foliage. A private long driveway, a roundabout, and a 5-car garage greet guests upon arrival. There’s a spacious pool complete with a waterslide, waterfall, swim-up bar, two spas and ample lounge areas.

This manse from “Hype House” also have recreational spaces from a concrete basketball court to a gym. Then an acre-large flat area beckons an equestrian center or an orchard. Some of its most recent upgrades including a water filtration, a WiFi tower installation, and a generator.

Images courtesy of The Agency/Michelle Meyers