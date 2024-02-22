Purchasing properties is not exactly on everyone’s mind and for a good reason. These days, investing in real estate requires research and resources. If you have $3.1 million to burn right now, 11100 Wickdale Drive is a single family home to consider. Dubbed the Buffalo Bayou House, it’s a stunning residence surrounded by trees and exudes a relaxing atmosphere.

Originally built in 1970 and designed by Jack Stehling, it’s a structure rendered mostly as boxes arranged cohesively. The lack of curvatures certainly won’t deter interested buyers from an abode with such a pedigree. Its name likely stems from its location which is on a bluff overlooking Buffalo Bayou.

According to Sotheby’s International Realty, it underwent renovation in 2018 alongside some restoration work to preserve some of the original elements. You can find 11100 Wickdale Drive in Piney Point Village, Texas. As of this writing, the listing still shows available.

The lot measures approximately 0.92 acres, while its interior volumes span 5,481 square feet. There are five bedrooms with four full-sized bathrooms and one partial bathroom. Natural light fills the rooms by day courtesy by the towering glass panels that clads its walls.

Elevated ipe decks connects the kitchen to the three-story atrium, which is in itself a major attraction of the building. All floors are accessible via a winding staircase and provide different viewing angles of the dwelling’s exterior features.

“Impressive solid rosewood front doors open on the main floor. Massive wings project from a recessed central block, flanking a wide walkway and gardens,” reads the description. Inside, guests are greeted by terrazzo floors, wood, stone, and recessed lighting.

The open floor plan of 11100 Wickdale Drive invites you to explore its cozy spaces. The free-flowing layout feels inviting which is great for hosting parties or family gatherings. Overall, it’s a magnificent piece of architecture whose new owners should preserve in any way possible.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty