Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s former rental mansion at 1028 Ridgedale Drive, Beverly Hills, California is now up for grabs for a whopping $85, 000, 000. If you have money to burn then you might want to splurge on this estate which has attracted several celebrities prior to the Hollywood power couple.

The property was originally built in the 1930s and Danny DeVito and ex-wife Rhea Perlman occupied it for over two decades in the early 1990s before selling it in 2015 for $28, 000, 000 to local developers Stuart and Stephanie Liner. They did major renovations and flipped the property before selling it to its current owner, Australian billionaire James Packer, the son of the late media mogul Kerry Packer.

The property sits in a gated, subterranean compound on a 1.2 sprawling acres and boasts luxury in every regard. It has 12 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and 24,325 square feet of living space across multiple structures. The primary bedroom has dual bathrooms, spacious closets and a private balcony overlooking lush yard.

Other posh amenities at the estate at 1028 Ridgedale Drive include an elevator, a home theater, wood-paneled wine cellar, gym, cigar room, sauna, game room, wet bar-equipped lounge, and two garages that can park eight vehicles max. The living room has a fireplace and an adjoining office/den and a formal dining area that seats 12.

There’s a marble-clad kitchen with an in-eat island and equipped with top-tier appliances and a separate breakfast nook with built-in banquette. Outside on the grounds is a pool and spa, a pool house with its own living space, bath and bedroom, along with an al fresco dining area and fully-equipped kitchen. The property also hosts a three-story accessory building boasting 2,800-square-foot of space.

