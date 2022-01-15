A week ago, we wrote about a modern mountain lodge in Colorado up for sale. The Forest Road Estate was brimming with extravagant amenities regular folks can only dream of. This week, it looks like another high-class property in the centennial state is hitting the market. Christie’s International Real Estate is listing the 1001 Ute Avenue for $75 million.

If you are still reeling from the shock of hearing its jaw-dropping price, then this is insanely beyond your budget. Nevertheless, those with deep pockets who want another vacation home might want to check it out. This two-story mansion stands on the Rocky Mountains and calls the city of Aspen, home.

According to details from Christie’s, the 1001 Ute Avenue was built in 2020. With barely over a year since its completion, this means the posh residence is still relatively new by realtors’ standards. Most of the photos show just how cozy the interior looks when it’s snowing outside.

The classy single-family home boasts an interior that spans 20,740 square feet. There are seven bedrooms, seven full baths, and two partial baths. Guests staying over will never become an issue here. Aside from the accommodations, everybody has options for entertainment and fun. There’s a single-lane bowling alley, an in-home movie theater, an indoor pool, and more.

Winter calls for activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and other now-related fun. You’ll find all of that in resorts nearby. Meanwhile, glass walls cover every corner of the 1001 Ute Avenue to maximize natural lighting. When night falls stylish chandeliers in almost every room light up. It won’t take long before this finds a new owner.

Images courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate