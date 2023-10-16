This estate at 10 & 12 Boldwater Road, Edgartown Massachusetts in a secluded Martha’s Vineyard compound which has seen a host of A-listers walk through its doors could be yours for a whopping $13,750,000. The property is a popular vacation rental and has hosted some of music’s biggest stars.

It sits on 22 acres of land tucked in a private road lined with tall trees and native landscaping. It encompasses a shingle-style main residence, an Amish barn, acres of forest, a man-made pond, and a pool house with a fully-equipped gym, sauna, and massage room. It is especially in close proximity to the ocean. The main home was designed by renowned architect Robert A.M Stern and hosts seven bedrooms spread out across two floors and ten bathrooms.

The main bedroom is upstairs and has a fireplace, sitting area, and balcony access through French doors. This 10 & 12 Boldwater Road property exudes sophistication from the grand foyer to the post and beam living room. It also has a formal dining room boasting vaulted ceilings and a magnificent gourmet kitchen with custom marble countertops. The kitchen is connected to a dining area that overlooks the backyard.

This luxurious estate also has a maritime-inspired study and a wood-paneled den with ceiling-high stone fireplace. This home even feature large stone fireplaces and spacious wall space to display art, as well as skylights in nearly every room, transoms, and French doors and windows. Meanwhile, aside from the man-made pool and Amish barn, the pastoral grounds also has a tennis court and a newly-constructed four-bedroom guest house with its own living spaces and kitchen.

This 10 & 12 Boldwater Road property is part of the exclusive Boldwater Association so residents have access to a private boat landing, tennis courts, and a private beach along the Atlantic Ocean.

Images courtesy of Michael Carucci