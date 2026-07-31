Skip the smoke, the lingering campfire smell on your clothes, dry eyes, and irritated skin with the Zutto SP1. This propane gas adapter provides a healthier, eco-friendly alternative to campfire cooking. It converts flat-packed or other compatible fire pits, like Snow Peak’s Takibi, into the Swiss Army knife of fire grills.

It’s relaxing to listen to the crackling sound of burning wood. But a single errant spark can cause a major fire. If you’re really determined to use that fire grill out in the open, especially during fire bans, then this adapter is your answer. It lets you enjoy a clean, smokeless propane campfire, especially in areas with a firewood or charcoal fire ban.

The Zutto SP1 offers quick, user-friendly, and tool-and-fuss-free set-up every time. It’s ready in minutes and burns steadily with maximum flame quality for hours of warmth or cooking. It takes less than two minutes to assemble and burns for over 12 hours when used with a 20lb propane tank.

Additionally, its instant ignition and shut-off features mean you don’t have to wait for the coals to die before leaving the fire. You also don’t have to douse the remaining flame with water, which only releases unnecessary smoke into the air. It also has flame adjustments so you can dial in the ideal heat intensity for warmth or cooking.

The Zutto SP1 features an engineered flame in its custom-designed burner equipped with high-density burner holes that angle heat outward to create a natural-looking flame. Aside from Snow Peak’s Takibi, this propane adapter also works with Campingmoon, Bigfoot Bushcraft, TOAKS, Kings, and other fire pits with a side dimension of 13 inches or more.

Images courtesy of Zutto Fire