The ZOLEO is an Iridium-connected satellite messenger that not only lets you exchange two-way messages. It can also save your life during adventures on the beaten path.

This palm-size device, which is about the size of a deck of cards and weighs 5 oz., keeps you connected in the great outdoors. It connects via Bluetooth and Android or iOS through a dedicated mobile app when you’re outside cell coverage. It only takes a few minutes to transmit messages regardless of weather conditions as long as it has an unobstructed view of the sky.

The ZOLEO connects to 66 cross-linked satellites so messaging, be it via SMS, email, or through the ZOLEO app, is seamless wherever you go. How it works is you sign up for a subscription (monthly required is $20, $35, or $50 (for 25, 250, or unlimited satellite messages) with unlimited check-in, SOS, cell, and Wi-Fi messages included). After which, you get a dedicated SMS phone number and email address that allow your contacts to message you just like how any mobile SMS works. But this device lets you send over 900 characters for app-to-app messaging compared to the standard 160-character messages.

You can control how often the device checks the Iridium satellite network for new messages. A longer interval means you save on the device’s battery life or you can choose shorter intervals for a better messaging experience. The ZOLEO runs on a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery which boasts over 200 hours/8 days of battery life when checking messages every 12 minutes.

The ZOLEO is designed for the outdoors with a rugged MIL-STD 810G shock-resistant, and IP68 dust and water-resistant construction. It can even operate in temperatures between -20°C to 55°C. Its SOS alert features are helpful in case of emergencies and these include GPS coordinate sharing and check-ins to let others know you’re okay.

Images courtesy of ZOLEO