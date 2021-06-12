A lot of us are already gearing up for summer despite the current situation. As long as we’re taking the necessary precautions, there’ shouldn’t be any issues amid the pandemic. Aside from excursions to places near bodies of water, others are eager for grilling season. For those of you who would rather keep their weight in check this season, ZOA has something for you.

Get that kick minus the calories with their Zero Sugar Energy Drink. These types of refreshments have long carried a bad rep for a long list of negative effects they have on your body. The sweet stuff is the usual culprit as it leads to weight gain and eventually diabetes.

ZOA, on the other hand, hopes to give you a supposedly healthier alternative. Their Zero Sugar Energy Drink comes in five tasty flavors: Original, Super Berry, Pineapple Coconut, Wild Orange, and Lemon Lime. The company claims their beverage also provides more health benefits than rival brands.

If Red Bull gives you wings, ZOA’s Zero Sugar Energy Drink boosts your immunity, improves focus, hydrates, supplies energy, and enhances your gains. Each can packs 160 mg of caffeine, which is naturally sourced from green coffee and green tea leaf extracts.

You can grab these in packs of 12 at 16 ounces per can, or you sign up for weekly deliveries to enjoy a 5% discount. One serving provides vitamin C from acerola, camu camu, and ascorbic acid. Next, choline, alongside vitamins B6 and B12, kickstart your metabolism. Finally, it replenishes electrolytes that you sweat out. The Zero Sugar Energy Drink from ZOA is likewise a great choice for those on a ketogenic diet.

Images courtesy of ZOA