Don’t you just love it when companies circle back to their older catalogs and pick out a product for a modern revision? Well, we know most of our readers do, which is why our pages are full of the stuff. Zenith prepares to nudge on nostalgia again with the Defy Revival A3642 as a tribute to their timepiece issued in the 1960s.

The Swiss watchmaker seems to have a lot of awesome stuff for us this 2022. Just recently, they unveiled the final version of their Lupin the Third collection. The chronograph was based on a classic Japanese animated series. This somehow makes the Defy Revival A3642 another retro silhouette collectors will want to own.

The branding was previously spelt as “Défi” on their pocket watches but was eventually anglicized to Defy when the wristwatches were released. Zenith presents the watch in a 37 mm stainless-steel case. We want to describe it as a stylish take on a tonneau form factor with its geometric edges.

It may resemble the original in every way possible, but it packs some contemporary updates as well. The Defy Revival A3642 sports a taupe dial in a fumé finish for that classy gradient motif. The minute track is in white, while the applied hour markers sport horizontal ridges. The sword hands now have Super-LumiNova instead of the tritium lume of the 1960s models.

Its exhibition caseback shows the rotor with the signature star emblem. This keeps the Elite 670 automatic movement fully wound as long as you have the Defy Revival A3642 on your wrist. Meanwhile, the power reserve is good for 50 hours. Zenith then pairs it with a stainless-steel ladder bracelet.

Images courtesy of Zenith