When you want a new wristwatch that exudes a majestic vibe, we have one just in mind. This is the ZENITH DEFY Extreme Ultraviolet — an understated yet stunning timepiece ready for any occasion. Moreover, the standard package bundles extra accessories for an outstanding value. For those curious about it, read on to find out what the brand has to offer.

Given the Swiss luxury watchmaker boasts a rich heritage — highly sought-after by customers — reference 97.9100.9004/80.I209 is not about to drop the ball. The chronograph starts off with a sleek yet robust 45 mm titanium case. Its layered design then adds a dodecagonal frame in a much darker tone. This is followed by a round fixed bezel.

These are all crafted from the same metal alongside the exhibition case back. Protecting both of its circular apertures are clear sapphire crystals. Elsewhere, the DEFY Extreme Ultraviolet incorporates violet-tint sapphire elements to maintain the open-work motif of its dial. Matte black borders surround the subsidiary chronograph counters.

Skeletonized hands point to their respective indices — all of which have lume applied to aid with visibility in low-light or darkness. It’s easy to miss, but a power reserve indicator actually shares the same space as the ZENITH branding and star emblem just below 12 o’clock. Elsewhere, a metallic purple tachymeter scale makes up the flange.

In charge of the precision timekeeping functions of your DEFY Extreme Ultraviolet is the in-house El Primero 9004. The automatic chronograph caliber has 293 components, a 36,000 vph (5 Hz) frequency, and a 50-hour power reserve. You can also see the self-winding mechanism with a star-shaped rotor in action through the exhibition case back.

Images courtesy of ZENITH