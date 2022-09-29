Zenith is paying tribute to this year’s installments of the Extreme E Championship with a dapper timepiece. Dubbed the Defy Extreme E Copper X Prix, this model draws inspiration from the electric rally event in Antofagasta, Chile. There’s a lot to admire here and we’ll happily break it down for you.

Before we go into detail, buyers should know that this is the third limited-edition watch to commemorate the races. The name Defy Extreme E Copper X Prix comes from the region which is one of the world’s biggest copper mining areas. Zenith starts us off with a 45 mm forged carbon fiber and titanium case.

The distinct patterns of the composite mean each of the 20 examples of Defy Extreme E Copper X Prix is practically a one-off. You can find more of the damascene aesthetics on the pushers, crown, case middle, and exhibition case back. According to sources, there are upcycled and recycled materials that go into each unit.

A quick glimpse at the sapphire window of the case back shows the star-shaped rotor. This is part of its 293-piece El Primero 21 self-winding caliber with a 50-hour power reserve. The crystal shows a print that reads Copper X Prix and its number in the series. Topside we have a fixed forged carbon fiber bezel that holds another sapphire crystal.

The skeleton dial of the Defy Extreme E Copper X Prix sports a black tachymeter inner bezel and a minute track just below it. Applied hour markers line the edges. Other features include the power reserve indicator at 12 o’clock, a 30-minute sub-dial at 3 o’clock, a 60-second sub-dial at 6 o’clock, and small seconds at 9 o’clock.

Images courtesy of Zenith