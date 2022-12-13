If a loved one is a purveyor of premium watches, then you can’t go wrong with ZENTIH. Just in time for the holidays, the Swiss watchmaking group announces two versions of the DEFY Extreme Double Tourbillon. Since consumers just love choices, there’s one in titanium and carbon fiber. Apart from the materials, both shares the same specifications and craftsmanship.

The chronograph arrives in a 45 mm case which is by no means chunky. It’s just the right fit for users with average wrist sizes. It doesn’t really matter which of the two options you pick since each touts exceptional durability. A standout feature is the movement, but we’ll get into more detail about it a bit later.

ZENITH’s titanium DEFY Extreme Double Tourbillon flaunts a mix of polished and horizontally brushed finishes all over the housing and its bracelet. The darker shade of its dodecagonal bezel, crown and crown guards provide just enough contrast from the brighter tone of the remaining parts.

Meanwhile, the composite configuration touts a sophisticated forged carbon pattern with elements in 18-carat rose gold. The DEFY Extreme Double Tourbillon’s exquisite open-work dial shows applied hour markers and hands with lume on the spines. Sub-dials are arranged at 3 o’clock and 6 o’clock, while the power reserve indicator is at 12 o’clock.

As the name says, there are two independent tourbillon complications that complete a full rotation in 50-second and 5-second intervals. Powering its high-frequency caliber is the 311-component El Primero 9020 that beats at 36,000 vph (5 Hz) with a 50-hour power reserve. ZENITH prices the DEFY Extreme Double Tourbillon titanium at approximately $69,600 for the titanium, while the carbon fiber retails for $79,700.

Images courtesy of ZENITH