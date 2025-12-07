Scooters come in many forms and are no longer limited to two-wheelers for transport over land. A great example involves the various makes and models in the underwater scooter category. From what we can gather, these mobility platforms will eventually cover the skies as well. Zapata breaks the mold with a single-passenger hybrid eVTOL, which it aptly calls the AirScooter.

A quick research will show you that most of the prototypes and concepts for the future of personal flights account for more than one passenger. With the exception of the pilot/operator, these can accommodate anywhere between 3 to 6 additional people. On the other hand, Zapata’s hybrid electric personal aircraft limits it to one.

Since there’s nobody else to take over for you in a pinch, expect a comprehensive training regimen at the start. We can only assume the AirScooter uses a control scheme similar to multi-rotor drones. Still, there are more factors to take into account, such as safety, emergency protocols, and more.

There’s a reason why Zapata is outfitting this hybrid eVTOL with a hybrid electric engine. Currently, battery and electric motor technologies are still not as efficient as engineers want them to be. Therefore, a five-gallon tank supplies fuel to the combustion engine, which probably functions like a range extender system.

It’s also important to point out the platform’s classification as an ultralight aircraft. Therefore, a pilot’s license is not a requirement to enjoy this bad boy. “Thanks to its hybrid powertrain and sustainable fuel, the AirScooter carbon footprint is comparable to a passenger car,” according to the manufacturer. Would you dare pilot this pod-like hybrid eVTOL in the future?

Images courtesy Zapata