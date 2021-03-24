Whether you’re a lover of the classics, a horror or a sci-fi buff, then Yoshi Goods’ The Well Read Collection might interest you. It features handcrafted everyday carry designed with bookend applique for a colorful and unique look.

First up is the sci-fi-inspired with book titles ranging from Dune, Brave New World, Fahrenheit, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and more. The collection includes a black bi-fold wallet, compact cardholder, academy cardholder, travel pass holder, and keyring. The bi-fold offers RFID protection, five card slots, a zip coin pocket, and space to store banknotes. It also has two useful slip pockets for receipts and more cards.

Meanwhile, both the compact and academy cardholder offers the same RFID protection and slip pocket found on the bi-fold. But it only has two card slots. The travel pass holder features two clear inner windows and a front outer slip pocket. The keyring has a secure metal split ring.

Yoshi Goods’ The Well Read Collection also caters to fans of classic stories like Don Quixote, Of Mice and Men, The Call of the Wild, Moby Dick, and more. Just like the science-fiction collection, the bookend appliques come with the compact and academy card holder, brown bi-fold wallet, travel pass, and keyring. All items come with the same storage options as those in the sci-fi collection.

Made for durability, all handcrafted pieces use high-quality leather and handcrafted to neat precision. The edges boast clean finishes and the bookend appliques are bright, detailed, and colorful.

Images courtesy of Yoshi Goods