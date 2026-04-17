Face it! No matter how expensive it was to build your dream home, if there are no spectacular views around, the value drops drastically. Modern folks in the market for an upscale dwelling deserve to be discerning in their choices. In hopes of helping out, take a gander at 615 Ridge Rd.

This is a two-story single-family residence located in Tiburon, California. The site stands on “a gorgeous enclave, hidden on a lush, hilly peninsula that is set apart from the rest of Marin County and overlooks the glistening San Francisco Bay.” So far, the general area sounds promising.

Upon checking, the Compass agent handling its sale is Shana Rohde-Lynch. As for how much it will cost you to live at 615 Ridge Rd, the real estate firm is asking for a cool $6,777,000. Originally built in 1973, it was subsequently renovated in 1976. No other mention of any major work follows.

From what the images show, everything appears to be in exceptional condition. The property is approximately 22,615 square feet, while the abode itself spans 3,902 square feet across two floors. There are five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. Earthy tones clad the exterior and the rest of the amenities, which evoke a welcoming vibe.

The house features a front porch, uncovered patio, and uncovered porch, and a pool. Elsewhere, the interiors tout a cathedral ceiling, open beam ceiling, skylights, a quartz kitchen island counter, and a fireplace, among others. There are 11 rooms in total at 615 Ridge Rd. Finally, you also get views of the city skyline and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Images courtesy of Compass Real Estate