YETI downsizes its full-size Ranchero backpack into a more compact, speedier format with the Ranchero Crossbody. This pared-down version of the outdoor bag still offers the same adventure-ready construction in a minimalist profile. It boasts a durable shell built from the same 700-denier Yeti TuffSkin (Cordura) nylon that’s resistant to abrasion and moisture.

The material also resists tears and punctures. Additionally, this bag features the same 210-denier ripstop interior liner and has a TPU-reinforced heavy-duty nylon base for added protection. It may be smaller, but it’s definitely built just as tough and durable as its larger sibling. But as size dictates, it doesn’t have the triple-zip system found on the backpack version.

Instead, the Ranchero Crossbody uses a different magnetic closure composed of fabric-encased chain magnets that run the full length of the opening. It prevents items from spilling out while also providing quick, one-handed, on-the-go access anytime. A simple tug of the pull tab provides full access to the interior.

Instead of a triple-zip opening, this bag offers three carrying options. It features an adjustable 38mm webbing strap that lets you wear the bag over the shoulder as a sling, across the torso as a crossbody, or around the hips as a fanny pack. This way, you can swap positions depending on your style and comfort.

The Ranchero Crossbody is available in 1L and 4L size options with neat internal organization. It has internal pockets to store everyday carry items, including wallets, phones, and even an extra layer. It also has a dedicated key leash. It’s available in Olive, Dusk, and Black colorways.