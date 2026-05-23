TiBang’s UnioArc isn’t your grandmother’s traditional ruler. It’s like the Swiss Army knife of rulers, thanks to its versatile functionality. It measures angles, straight and parallel lines, and doubles as a caliper and protractor due to its unique design. It’s a full measuring system that expands and folds for pocket-friendly portability.

This ruler packs seven functions in one sleek, compact, and lightweight yet strong build CNC-machined from a single block of GR5 titanium. It features a smooth finish with no sharp edges for a safe and ergonomic grip and storage. It is thin, measuring just 5mm thick, and is merely 5.71″ long when closed via a secure magnetic lock. Releasing the magnetic lock expands its length from 5.71″ to 11.61″ for a full A4 coverage.

UnioArc enables an uninterrupted workflow, whether you’re measuring with the metric, imperial, or millimeter track, drawing circles, measuring in angles, or in two directions at once. It features 0.5mm grooved indentations that let you mark immediately after measuring for continuous work. Yet, it also has a flat edge that offers smooth runs when cutting with a blade.

Additionally, this ruler features dual protractors. It measures a full-scale 180° with 5° increments and 90° quick-checks on the bottom corner. It rotates inside so you can read from any angle. Moreover, its arms lock to a true right angle, perfect for measuring parallel lines in one go. These same arms also slide apart for caliper mode, clamping around a board, a coin, and more to measure thickness. UnioArc is built to last a lifetime, with the markings etched into titanium. It is available in sandblasted and PVD black finish.

Images courtesy of TiBang