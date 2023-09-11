We may be witnessing an intense battle when it comes to display sizes between the biggest names in the business and Chinese upstarts who have established stellar reputations over the past few years. When it comes to home entertainment, some consumers are a fickle bunch and demand the most immersive experience. Thankfully, projectors like the Horizon Ultra can deliver on all aspects.

If you’re closely following annual events like CES, IFA, and other similar trade shows, display technology continues to advance. This allows manufacturers to come up with vibrant, high-resolution, and slim panels of various designs and sizes. However, the versatility of projectors still makes them an attractive alternative when we want a cinematic vibe.

Founded back in 2013, XGIMI is a Chinese brand that has established a remarkable reputation since then. Its lineup of projectors has grown since then and the Horizon Ultra is the latest long-throw model brimming with awesome features. Ultra-short throw projectors are great for smaller spaces but tend to operate hotter and noisier than their standard counterparts.

Provided you have ample area for this bad boy, the Horizon Ultra promises top-notch capabilities. At roughly 10.43” x 8.82” x 6.7” (H x W x D), it is considerably more compact than the competition. Tipping the scales at about 11.3 lbs., we believe it is somewhat portable in a sense. Depending on its distance, the image size can range between 40 to 200 inches.

It’s great that XGIMI went with a lighter colorway for the housing, given most projectors prefer something darker. The Horizon Ultra’s Intelligent Screen Adaptation 3.0 technology makes it easy to set up. Its array of sensors automatically adjusts keystone, autofocus, alignment, color, obstacle avoidance, and eye protection.

Two 12W forward-facing speakers with Harman Kardon audio enhancement support DTS-HD and Dolby Audio for superior acoustics. The Horizon Ultra provides enough ports for physical connections and supports Wi-Fi 6 “dual-band 2.4/5GHz, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax” and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless. Finally, Android TV 11 turns this into an all-in-one entertainment platform.

