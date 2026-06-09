The first week of June was a massive one for the gaming industry. It was full of announcements, first snippets of actual gameplay, and surprise reveals. However, we think this year’s XBOX Games Showcase was the best one in a long time. It brought back console exclusives such as Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution. Meanwhile, what really made a huge splash was the debut of the XBOX Series X25.

It’s no secret that sales numbers of Microsoft’s current-generation flagship game system are far from favorable. Rivals Sony and Nintendo have been killing it with their hardware and software. It even reached the point where leading industry pundits were already calling it the decline and eventual death of the Xbox brand.

Plus, the departure of longtime CEO Phil Spencer was unanimously viewed as another sour point. Nevertheless, the new big boss, Asha Sharma, just proved she has what it takes to turn things around. Honestly, the general outlook after the weekend is ridiculously positive. The XBOX Series X25 is a welcome assurance for the naysayers out there.

This limited edition game system is a spectacular tribute, especially given the OG Green motif. For those wondering, the outer shells of the unit and the accompanying controller are rendered in a retro-inspired translucent green. Don’t expect this bad boy to ship with upgrades, as its technical specifications still match those of the standard XBOX Series X.

We’re jealous of the people who attended the XBOX Games Showcase and subsequently the FanFest LA gathering. Reports confirm that everyone went home with a brand spanking new XBOX Series X25 in tow. Perhaps some of these will hit the resale market shortly, but at an insane premium as a caveat.

Images courtesy of XBOX/Microsoft