It’s time for another notable whiskey launch that needs to be on everyone’s radar. If there is a label that is renowned the world over for exceptional single malt, The Macallan always comes to mind. Collectors and discerning drinkers hold the distillery in such high regard, which is why the Reserve Collection won’t stay in the market for long.

In possession of these legendary liquids is the World Whiskey Society. The establishment prides itself on the distribution of rare age statements from various esteemed brands. In fact, the Reserve Collection includes other fine spirits ranging from single malts, straight bourbons, and tequila.

However, the notable entries here are the 31-year-old and 32-year-old blends from The Macallan. As with any exclusive release, stocks are extremely limited with 71 bottles for the former and 120 bottles for the latter, respectively. The 31-year-old single malt was aged in Oloroso sherry casks and bottled at natural cask strength.

According to the World Whiskey Society, the nose is that of prunes in armenac, bruised nashi pear, wax apple, leather, and old library. Meanwhile, the palate comprises buttery apple pie, oat biscuits, dark rye bread, Cannelé cakes, and Amaratti. Up next is the 32-year-old single malt which matured in refill hogshead casks and bottled at natural cask strength.

The older single malt whiskey boasts aromas of blackberries, caramelized apple crumble, soft baking spices, peach, apricot, honey, and Madagascan vanilla. Finally, a sip reveals notes of buttery cream, spicy oak, crisp red apple, leather, milk chocolate, and orange. Proudly display the Reserve Collection as every single malt arrives in a sophisticated gothic-style decanter.

