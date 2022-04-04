Commercial space travel is gradually becoming a reality. In fact, the race is on as companies strive to become the first to book tourists for an otherworldly excursion. Right now, we have SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic leading the way. While the big boys are playing with their rockets and spacecraft, World View teases a different platform.

Space travel enthusiasts understand that the way to get there is not as straightforward as it seems. Normally, one needs to ride a vehicle that can generate enough thrust to reach the escape velocity required to break free from our planet’s gravitational pull. At 25,000 mph, passengers typically experience up to 3 Gs, which can be very unpleasant for many folks.

What World View proposes, on the other hand, is a gradual ascent to the upper edges of the atmosphere. The lift will come from a massive balloon anchored to a capsule that can hold up to eight passengers and two crew members. The hexagonal pod features huge windows on the sides and upper sections.

It will reach a maximum altitude of about 18.64 miles, which already shows the curvature of the Earth. Inside the pressurized cabin, seats are arranged in pairs with several display panels to show relevant information. As long as the World View crew deems it safe, guests can move around freely. Drinks and food will be served as well.

The World View capsule is designed by PrestmanGoode in collaboration with DZYNE. The company plans to put up spaceports at key locations close to major landmarks around the world. Among those listed include the Great Wall of China, the Great Barrier Reef, and the Pyramids of Giza. Each flight will last up to 12 hours.

Images courtesy of World View