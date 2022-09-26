Boot and clothing brand Wolverine has teamed up with online retailer Huckberry and Kentucky whiskey distillery Buffalo Trace for a special edition of the Wolverine Trace 1000 Mile Boot. This limited-edition pair called the Wolverine Huckberry x Buffalo Trace 1000 Mile Boot comes in rich, bourbon-hued leather and gold foil details.

Let’s start with the uppers made with premium English Dublin Tan leather sourced from Horween Leather Company in Chicago, Illinois. The leather looks as supple as it feels so you get a comfortable pair that’s good for both work and leisure. The uppers feature two sets of laces including flat waxed cotton and rawhide laces and have the classic yet comfortable rubber wedge outsoles from Sullivan, Missouri. Meanwhile, antique brass eyelets and pull loop hardware add a rugged touch to a classic silhouette.

Designed in Michigan and handmade in Arkansas, the Wolverine Huckberry x Buffalo Trace 1000 Mile Boot is only available at Huckberry. It comes with unique details that encapsulate the heritage and quality of each brand. There’s the “Wolverine 1000 Mile” gold foil stamp on the collar, the Buffalo Trace logo gold foil stamp on the tongue, and Huckberry’s tree icon stamped on the back heel.

The Wolverine Huckberry x Buffalo Trace 1000 Mile Boot looks timeless and meticulously crafted by hand with durable and neat stitches so they last for many years. Not to mention they age gracefully too so each pair is unique to its owner. Best of all, it boasts time-tested Goodyear Welt construction that is durable, flexible, and allows for resoling for many years of use.

Images courtesy of Huckberry