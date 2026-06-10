SPECIALIZED is reportedly doubling down on its off-road-ready models. Given that the overlanding scene is quickly becoming a favorite form of recreation for outdoor enthusiasts. Instead of pushing the human body’s limits against the rugged landscape, they’re using machines instead. The new S-Works Levo 4 X should feel right at home alongside the usual suspects, such as side-by-sides and dirt bikes.

Cycling in the city is a totally different experience. There are several types of resistance riders experience when they’re on pavement. Typically, factors include a bike’s tuning, body weight, physical fitness, and steep inclines. While the same variables still apply when you’re on the trail, terrain and topography further add to the challenge.

For such situations, a bit of technological leverage wouldn’t hurt. Not everybody is born an athletic prodigy, which is exactly why overlanding relies on various forms of mobility solutions. This overlanding e-bike uses the manufacturer’s 3.1 S-Works motor. Its performance rating shows 850W and 82 lb-ft of torque.

The S-Works Levo 4 X is “built on the award-winning SuperNatural power, control, and range of Levo 4, it adds high-performance carrying capacity so you can rip singletrack, cross town, cross continents, and turn every ride into an adventure,” writes SPECIALIZED. Available exclusively in a Fiery Red paint scheme, there are five size options depending on your height.

Each sports a Levo 4 carbon chassis, a FOX Float X Factory rear monoshock with In-house GENIE Shock Tech, a FOX Float 38, and a GRIP X2 damper. Additionally, the S-Works Levo 4 X’s heavy-duty suspension system is fully adjustable. Both ends are outfitted with Roval Traverse HD rims, SRAM Maven Ultimate 4-piston caliper hydraulic disc brakes, and HS2 rotors.

Images courtesy of SPECIALIZED