The Windeler Tool Stak is a modular magnetic multi-tool that can adapt to any situation thanks to its customizable feature. It offers a huge range of tools but you can personalize it according to the tools you need.

This is a “modular ecosystem of tools and knives” that can be carried individually or as a Stak. You can pair it with any tool in the Windeler range so you can make your own perfect Stak. The tools included are not only designed tough and durable. They are also easily removable so you can clean them with ease and then reassemble in one easy move.

At the heart of the Windeler Tool Stak is the brand’s Polnetik connector which grips and aligns each tool to the next so they are arranged neatly. Most of the tools are machined from aerospace-grade hardened titanium and they all feature a stainless steel-coated neodymium magnet.

Among these utility tools include a folding knife, a pair of scissors and a slim and compact set of folding pliers designed as the base tool for the Windeler range. The pliers are designed for ambidextrous and grip power and they contain the Polnetik connection system to lock the handles closed when not in use. The magnetic connector also enables you to pair the pliers with any other tool in the Windeler range.

Meanwhile, the non-locking slip-joint MINIM folding knife features a blade made from corrosion-resistant LC200N blade steel and a lightweight Ti 6Al4V scale. The knife is merely 2.9″ and is ideal for use in marine environments. Then the scissors are designed to be super slim so it nests almost unnoticeable in your Stak and is quick to deploy and safely fold away. The Windeler Tool Stak comes with its stowaway wrap made with a tough Cordura outer and soft inner. The wrap has built-in magnets to secure the tools in place.

Images courtesy of Windeler