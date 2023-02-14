If you’re seeking to disengage from urban stress and want the calming effect of a nature retreat, then you might want to book a stay at the Wild Tremblant. It sits nestled in the hollow of the Rivière du Diable (Devil River’s Valley) and offers amazing views of Mont-Tremblant National Park in Canada.

Canadian architecture studio Atelier l’Abri built a series of A-frame cabins in the “Farouche Tremblant” agrotourism site. The studio designed a bar, a Nordic farm, an outdoor basecamp, and four-season micro-cabins for guests. A barn where farm activities take place is on the northern side of Chemin du Lac-Supérieur and the path that leads to the farm also leads to flower fields, tunnel greenhouses, and fallow land. Here the hiking trail also starts for guests who want to explore the mountains of the La Diable valley.

Meanwhile, the bar is on the riverside, south of the path. Here guests can sample farm-produced products and other local delicacies including cheeses, beers, and wines. The bar’s dining room juts out towards the river with large west-facing French windows offering captivating sunrise and sunset views of Mont-Tremblan. The bar interiors consist of a cathedral ceiling and a mezzanine floor which serve as a quaint space to sit and relax. Wild Tremblant offers sheltered camps covered with cedar shingles for guests to stay.

There are four small A-frame type cabins and each comes with a large bed, a reading bench, and a small gas stove. All the buildings in the Wild Tremblant are clad in locally-sourced wood while the tiny cabins sit on steel piles without cement to minimize disturbance to the land and its impact on it.

Images courtesy of Atelier l’Abri