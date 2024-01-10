If you can’t get enough of the great outdoors but hate the rough stuff that comes with it, then an RV might be what the doctor ordered. There are plenty of options available shipping with creature comforts to make your stay enjoyable. Anybody interested in one should be glad to know Westfalia is back in action with the Wave.

After servicing markets in Europe, the German group is making its way back to North America. Its latest camper van is based on the Ram ProMaster and is outfitted to provide a top-notch experience during any adventure. According to reports, attendees at the Florida RV SuperShow can check out the Wave in person.

Customizations abound given how fickle some buyers can be. At roughly 20 feet in length, the donor vehicle has no shortage of cabin space to work with. Westfalia notes the main bed is found at the rear with a choice between a twin or queen-size sleeper.

The drop-and-fold dinette bed accommodates two more, while the pop-up tent welcomes another two. Overall, the Wave is adequate for parties of six to seven people. Swivel cab seats and a two-seat bench face a dual-leaf extending table for meals.

The kitchen comes with a microwave, Vitrifrigo refrigerator, sink, and propane stove. A slide-out countertop extension makes food preparation convenient. Water is heated by a Truma Combi unit and supplied to both the kitchen faucet and shower. The latter is located in a bathroom compartment just behind the bench seat. Westfalia has more to reveal about the Wave next week.

Images courtesy of Westfalia