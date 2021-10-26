WESN is all about making utility tools in the most comfortable and compact form possible. They have blade sharpens, knives, and more in pocket sizes to make it convenient to carry around. When the need strikes, you can easily whip them out and put them to good use. Now they are bringing even more useful tools in their signature keychain sizes with their first-ever multi-tool simply called the WESN MT.

Designed with the modern explorer in mind, this everyday carry features a sleek design for comfortable and limitless use. It is inspired by the Swiss Army Knife but without the extra flourish, or as WESN called it the “unnecessary.” The outcome is minimalist gear that boasts three of the important utility tools for both indoor and outdoor use.

The WESN MT comes with a bottle opener for those days when you pop a bear after a hard day at work. Then there’s a flathead screwdriver that doubles as a scraper for small fixes. Lastly, the tool comes with a pry bar, perfect for lifting those stubborn lids. All are guaranteed comfortable to use and functional because of their construction.

The tools are lightweight because they are made from carefully milled titanium. This makes them easier to hold in the hands and durable too, so they can go on for many uses. Plus, the contoured shape of the multi-tool itself and its brushed matt finish lends to a better grip.

Speaking of the grip, the WESN MT comes at a compact size you can easily clip onto a carabiner, lanyard, or keychain. It is only 2.75 inches long and weighs just 0.4 ounces. This is definitely one multi-tool you wouldn’t mind hanging around.

Images courtesy of WESN