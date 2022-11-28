EV enthusiasts got an awesome surprise earlier in 2022 when Wiesmann announced its return to the automotive scene with a classy convertible. Dubbed the Project Thunderball – an aptly so – this eco-friendly machine packs the performance to back its striking good looks. After that teaser earlier, the company has more news to share about this exciting platform.

Those interested in this sleek two-seater should be happy to know that reservations are finally open. The German marque says $2,880 will net you a spot on the list and is fully refundable if ever you change your mind along the way. They are billing it as the “world’s first all-electric luxury roadster.” At approximately $288,000, it’s definitely living up to that.

The Project Thunderball’s production will begin soon and should be on track for deliveries sometime in 2024. Assembly is at Weismann’s state-of-the-art “Gecko” factory in Dülmen, Germany. Given 2023 is almost here, eager buyers shouldn’t delay and grab the opportunity to be one of the first to drive this bad boy.

“Project Thunderball is the car that will bring Wiesmann into the new electrified era. Since revealing the car in April we have seen an overwhelming response from potential customers. The car is driving beautifully and our investment in the technology such as the regenerative braking and latest battery technology has paid off,” says company CEO Roheen Berry.

As for what you can expect, the EV is outfitted with two electric motors on the rear axle. Energy is supplied by an 83 kWh battery from Roding Mobility. Overall, we’re looking at 617 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque. This allows the Project Thunderball to effortlessly hit 62 mph from zero in 2.9 seconds.

Images courtesy of Weismann