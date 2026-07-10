If you like racing in general, there’s no way you haven’t heard about Initial D. The Japanese mountain pass (downhill/uphill) racing comics and anime has a huge global fanbase. For the rest who prefer the more traditional street racing action, we have another popular franchise. In fact, the latter just got a timepiece tribute dubbed the Wangan Midnight x Angel Clover collection.

Fans are looking at two distinct chronographs — Reference: WM70-Z (Asakura Akio Devil’s Z) and Reference: WM04-BK (Shima Tatsuya Blackbird 911). Both share similar specifications except for cosmetic elements to set them apart. These wristwatches tout 40 mm x 40 mm stainless steel cases with domed mineral glass protection.

Each example ships with a style-matching triple-link stainless steel bracelet and a locking, push-button clasp closure system. These entries in the Wangan Midnight x Angel Clover collection also come with additional automotive-inspired detailing. Depending on which model you have, the decorative presentation of the dial, case back, and crown will differ.

On the WM40-Z, it flaunts a deep blue dial and the number 28 at 12 o’clock. It references the L28-modified engine of the Nissan Fairlady Z S30 in the series. A “Z” is also engraved on the top of the crown. The WM40-BK, on the other hand, gets a black dial alongside a 911 badge at 12 o’clock and the letter “P” engraving on its crown.

These accents allude to the vehicle of its namesake — a Porsche 911 Turbo. The duo is likewise showcasing subsidiary dials resembling instrument gauges and wheel engravings on the caseback. The Wangan Midnight x Angel Clover collection operates on an in-house solar-powered quartz movement.

Images courtesy of Angel Clover