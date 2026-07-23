The new smartphones in the latest-generation Galaxy Z series were surely the highlights of Samsung’s recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked. Nevertheless, there were also a slew of fresh wearables to accompany the flagship handsets. These are the Galaxy Watch Ultra2, Galaxy Watch9, and two SKUs under the Galaxy Glasses catalog. Let’s find out if the features are worth the upgrade.

Starting with the rugged smartwatch, there are two colorways available: Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray. Both tout 47.4 mm x 47.1 mm x 10.7 mm pillow-shaped titanium cases. Meanwhile, the standard variant comes in either 46 mm x 43.7 mm x 8.6 mm (Graphite, Silver) or 42.7 mm x 40.4 mm x 8.6 mm (Graphite, Cream), but uses Armor Aluminum for the enclosure instead.

Although the entire lineup carry super AMOLED displays protected by sapphire crystals, the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 can dial up the brightness all the way up to 5,000 nits. The Galaxy Watch9, on the other hand, maxes out at 3,000 nits, which is more than enough for legibility under direct sunlight.

Elsewhere, there is support for LTE, Wi-Fi, dual-frequency GPS, NFS, and Bluetooth 6.0, depending on the variant. Another technical specification shared across the board is Qualcomm’s SDW6100 chipset. For health monitoring, activity tracking, and other functions, the wearables use an array of cutting-edge sensors.

Among these metrics are heart rate, temperature, ECG, workouts, GPS, ambient light, atmospheric pressure, altitude, and so much more. Buyers can pair their Galaxy Watch Ultra2 with a Marine, Trail, and PeakForm bands, while the Galaxy Watch9 offers the Sports, Misty, and Fabric strap.

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear

The South Korean firm already has a diverse range of wearables spanning TWS earbuds, fitness trackers, smart rings, and smartwatches. The Galaxy Glasses are catering to a growing niche in consumer electronics. Alongside Google, they are promoting the benefits of advanced artificial intelligence platforms to our daily routines. There are two prominent eyewear brands behind each style: Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

For those wondering, these do not incorporate built-in displays for augmented reality experiences. Instead, forward-facing cameras, microphones, speakers, and batteries all fit within a fashionable plastic frame. Samsung ships these out with a matching charging case. Fully charged, the Galaxy Glasses can last up to nine hours, with up to seven additional full charges from the charging case.

“Google and Samsung have a shared vision to bring helpful and context-aware intelligence into everyday life,” stated President of Android Ecosystem at Google, Sameer Samat. “Built on the Android XR platform, the intelligent eyewear blends world-class designs with Gemini’s advanced assistance that naturally responds to what you see, delivering all-day, hands-free help. We’re excited to continue this momentum and bring this experience to people soon.”

Images courtesy of Samsung