A while back we featured the soil-powered SOLI lamp, which doesn’t use batteries or electricity for power. Instead, it uses microbial fuel cells, which is a type of battery that converts chemical energy released by microorganisms in the soil into electricity. The Planto lamp works in a similar manner, albeit it relies entirely on water for power.

This is the “world’s first water-powered smart lamp” that combines plant care and sustainable lighting. It runs on a water-based electrochemical system that delivers clean, sustainable energy sans batteries, cables, or recharging. At its core is a 3D-printed aluminum alloy mesh anode paired with a precision-engineered, ultra-thin graphene sheet cathode.

The core seamlessly fits into Planto’s water tank for maximum electrochemical performance. When water and oxygen enters the system, the anode releases electrons that the cathode captures with incredible speed and efficiency.

This process enables electrons to flow through the external circuit and generate steady electricity that powers the lamp’s full-spectrum LED light. By mainly using water, the lamp creates clean energy. Moreover, the glow produced isn’t merely for illumination or ambiance as it also helps the plant grow.

Planto stemmed from the idea of “A plant that powers its own light. A light that gives back by helping it grow.” The LEDs cater to both human comfort and plant vitality. It produces warm tones for relaxation, bright light for focus, and balanced white to support plant growth. A companion app lets you change color and brightness or simply rotate the water tank for manual control.

Images courtesy of Planto