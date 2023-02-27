Investment firm Revolution Places bought a parcel of undeveloped land on Papagayo Bay 15 years ago. The firm finally broke ground on what will be a Waldorf Astoria hotel with branded residences called Waldorf Astoria Residences Guanacaste.

This will be the first residential project in Costa Rica for the firm. It will have 19 condo residences and 22 estate homes. Revolution Places founder Steve Case says they “anticipate seeing unrivaled demand for the lifestyle that Costa Rica can offer” with the opening of their project, especially for those looking to live in extraordinary places.

He says “Costa Rica, and Guanacaste specifically, offers a rare opportunity—beautiful pristine land, breathtaking beaches, and ocean access, along with a welcoming culture. The region provides an unparalleled opportunity for both adventures in nature and experiencing a truly peaceful way of life.”

Set for completion in 2025, the residences will feature organic materials and a layout that connects both indoors and outdoors. This way, they stick to Costa Rica’s aim for sustainability. Plans also include cooling and wastewater systems, a biophilic design, and high-efficiency heating.

Set along the cliffside peninsula Cacique, the property and residences will blend in seamlessly with the surrounding landscape so residents can fully appreciate panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Waldorf Astoria Residences Guanacaste will have condos with two to three bedrooms and boast 1,509 to 2,209 square feet.

Meanwhile, the estate homes will have four or five-bedroom layouts with an option for two or three stories. They come at a hefty price. The residences will go from $1.62 million to $6.37 million. Residents will have access to Waldorf Astoria Guanacaste’s luxurious amenities, including restaurants, a spa, a concierge service, and more.

Images courtesy of Waldorf Astoria