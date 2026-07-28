Tambre is a wooden bathtub developed in collaboration with David Chipperfield Design and Italian bathroom manufacturer Agape. It takes its name from the coastal river Tambre in Galicia, Spain. It’s a freestanding bathtub with an integrated seat defined by a precise use of Okumè plywood.

While not inherently waterproof, Okumè plywood is the gold standard for marine use. It achieves its waterproof performance through marine-grade treatments and solid waterproof adhesives. This is why it’s the ideal material for boat hulls and outdoor furniture.

In this case, the warm tone and soft contours of the Tambre bathtub give a serene atmosphere that invites relaxation. It comprises of flat plywood sheets that remain clearly visible when assembled. Meanwhile, solid wood inserts soften the transitions between the individual components and reinforce the continuity of the volume.

Tambre hides its technical components within the tub’s body to retain its streamlined silhouette. This process allows the exterior beauty to remain uninterrupted. Notably, the soft, gentle curved design creates a subtle backrest that connects to an integrated shelf and wash basin.