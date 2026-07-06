If you’re tired of using a bottle, a napkin holder, or a book as a phone stand, then it’s time to get yourself a magnetic phone stand. Not just any, though. Preferably one that offers more functionality than it looks. We’re talking about the VULYX, which is a multi-tool masquerading as a magnetic phone stand.

It folds into a thin, skeletonized, lightweight yet strong titanium frame so it doesn’t add bulk to your phone. It features smooth and precise cut-outs and patterned edges that form the utility tools. This stand packs an amazing 12 tools that can handle on-the-go minor fixes and other small handyman tasks.

VULYX also features a bottle opener, a folding 10cm ruler, a screwdriver, a wrench, and a pry bar. Additionally, it has a fidget toy, a quick-access hook, a package opener, and a spirit level so you can hang a frame or pitch a tent in seconds. The keychain hole adds portability, so you can hang it with your keys if it’s not attached to the back of your phone.

Conveniently, this stand offers a snap-and-go flexibility, so there’s no need to swap out your favorite phone case. It even comes with a magnetic ring for phones or cases without built-in magnetic support. Thanks to its magnetic build, your screwdriver bits and accessories stay firmly in place, ready for easy access. It can hold one 1/4″ screwdriver bit and two 4mm screwdriver bits.

VULYX also attaches to the fridge or any metal surface for use in the kitchen or at the garage. It comes in a natural titanium finish and green glass glow vials for visibility in low-light conditions. This is a lightweight gear at just 48g and measures 2.35″ tall.

Images courtesy of VULYX