Aside from LED lighting and electric motors, there are other ways to imbue mobility platforms with a futuristic motif. Another popular approach is to go geometric and use modern composites for the body. These are the ingredients in use by VTOPIA Design to revamp the already striking two-wheelers from VYRUS. They’re calling the kit AG-SYS.

As detailed on their page, the aftermarket upgrade system is available for the 984 2V, 985 4V, and 987 4V models. The donor motorcycle receives a collection of modifications that turn further enhance its avant-garde appeal. The shop keeps the Ducati powertrain that VYRUS equips on all their machines intact though.

The AG-SYS delivers a collection of full carbon fiber bodywork for your ride. These sport an aggressive geometric style that makes the motorcycle look even more exotic. The composite parts that go into the build include the handlebars, license plate holder, front fairing, belly pan, air box, front mudguard, air intake, and monocoque.

From what we can see, these AG-SYS composite elements are available in either weaved or forged designs. Meanwhile, the subframe uses 3D laser-printed nylon-carbon fiber. Other items that come with the package are CNC machined such as the adjustable steering plate, front frame, and rear frame.

The moto also gets an aluminum fuel tank and a handmade VTOPIA Design full titanium exhaust by Spark. To further enforce the exhilarating speed and performance you can expect from the AG-SYS kit, it now packs a custom racing dashboard. Once the VYRUS Motorcycle dons the complete set, it becomes a sleek and intimidating sight.

