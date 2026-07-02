Benchmade and top-notch fly fishing brand Abel have teamed up for a good cause. They will donate $10 from every knife sold of their collaborative product, the Mini Adira, to Project Healing Waters. It’s a nonprofit organization that helps veterans heal through the therapeutic power of fly fishing and meaningful outdoor experiences.

This is a limited-edition piece and the newest member of Benchmade’s Water Collection. It offers performance and elegant aesthetics in a design and build perfect for anglers, outdoor enthusiasts, and knife collectors alike. It’s compact and lightweight, measuring just 7.46” long (4.25” closed) and weighing 3.09oz.

Moreover, it has a tip-up, deep-carry pocket clip for added portability. This is a notably striking folder with a unique silhouette. Its handle features the Dark Waters Lighting pattern that, according to Abel, evokes “spring storms, shifting skies, and moving water.” Additionally, it has a semi-skeletonized scale inspired by Abel’s famous Vaya fly reels.

Notably, this pocket knife first takes shape in Abel’s HQ in Montrose, Colorado, where its craftsmen meticulously machine, finish, and anodize each handle by hand. The team applies the pattern one handle at a time. This means no two knives in the 1,000-unit release are alike.

Once complete, the handle scales, backspacers, and custom drag-knob lanyard beads travel north to Benchmade’s HQ in Oregon City, Oregon. There, the team fits, assembles, and sharpens the blade. Speaking of the blade, the Mini Adira features a 3.21-inch-long modified drop-point blade with a satin finish. Additionally, the blade is crafted from MagnaCut steel, known for its excellent corrosion resistance, edge retention, and toughness. Meanwhile, the ambidextrous thumb stud and Axis Lock deploy the blade and lock it securely in place, respectively.

Images courtesy of Benchmade