Architects build their reputation not only by the number of blueprints they’ve completed, but also by the design. It’s a profession that allows them to showcase their creativity and develop a signature style throughout their careers. Sometimes, their level of renown catches the attention of others who want to tap into their eye for detail. The Mel Collection is the result of such a collaboration.

The parties behind these striking pieces of furniture are Vondom and Ramón Esteve. For those wondering, both are operating out of Valencia, Spain, which likely contributed to such a cohesive presentation. There are three distinct SKUs in the series. These are the Mel Lounge Chair, Mel Sofa, and Mel Coffee Tables.

Defining the motif are “enveloping shapes, tubular gestures, and a presence that lingers in the eye,” reads the Mel Collection overview. “With a sculptural and iconic character, its gentle, sinuous curves generate a strong visual identity while evoking the memory of wicker furniture—reinterpreted through a continuous, tubular, contemporary language.”

Despite the rustic vibe, contemporary manufacturing methods are likewise at play. To achieve the flawless surfaces, the team is rotational molding polyethylene. The plastic is extremely durable and is the sensible choice for outdoor use. Furthermore, the cushions are wrapped in Portonovo fabric — a “100% solution-dyed acrylic outdoor textile.”

For that personal touch, buyers can choose from 15 matte hues and 13 glossy shades. Meanwhile, there are 11 colors available for the upholstery. The Mel Collection is an excellent option when you need something to tie al-fresco social spaces together. We believe these would be perfect beside a pool or even on a luxurious superyacht.

Images courtesy of Vondom/Ramón Esteve