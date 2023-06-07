In line with its electrification roadmap, Volvo announces a new addition to its growing fleet of green vehicles. The EX30 is the latest eco-friendly machine to roll out of the factory. In fact, it now joins the EX90, C40 Recharge, and XC40 Recharge as emission-free options from the Swedish marque. Currently, the company positions it as a premium compact SUV.

With battery and electric motor technologies improving over time, carmakers are now expanding into more segments. Additionally, innovations in certain manufacturing processes allow engineers to integrate more sustainable elements. The goal is to eventually reach a point wherein there is practically no environmental impact whatsoever.

Sources from the automotive industry claim to have learned fascinating details about the EX30 ahead of the official debut. Like most EVs, buyers can choose between a single or twin-motor trim. According to leaked information, the standard is a rear-wheel-drive setup rated at 268 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of twist. It can supposedly complete a 0-60 mph sprint in 5.1 seconds.

The range on a full charge should be enough for up to 275 miles. Meanwhile, the EX30 dual-motor outputs approximately 422 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. It can zip from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, but mileage is shorter at 265 miles likely due to the added weight from the batteries and electric powertrain.

Finally, there is also talk of an EX30 Cross Country version which is slightly more rugged than the two. Its ride height has been adjusted and the underside boasts robust protection courtesy of skid plates. Volvo notes the charging technology supports up to 153 kW to get from 10% to 80% in less than half an hour. We’ll keep a close eye on this thrilling development and publish updates as soon as they’re available.

Images courtesy of Volvo