Vollebak’s Planet Earth Lightweight Field Jacket looks like it came straight out of a Hollywood action-adventure film. Think Indiana Jones or Jason Bourne, with its rugged silhouette complemented by a handful of useful pockets. But it stands out with its heavy-duty construction inspired by a U.S. Army staple, the iconic M-65 field jacket.

Its utilitarian design reflects its military heritage. It features seven pockets, including a couple of huge bellow pockets on the lower back, heavy-duty metal hardware, and strong internal seams reinforced with herringbone tape. Additionally, this is a rugged, super-lightweight jacket that transitions from urban to outdoor jungles with ease and style.

The Planet Earth Lightweight Field Jacket offers both comfort and utility. It’s crafted from 75% cotton for breathable softness and 25% nylon for strength and wind resistance. It features a beautifully faded film-inspired look that took months of custom dyeing and stone-washing. This means that no two jackets are alike, and each will develop its own faded patterns over repeated uses. It fastens in the middle with a heavy-duty Riri metal zipper protected by a storm flap and features adjustable metal cuffs on the wrists.

Moreover, it has a high collar that fastens around the throat with a latch and button to keep the chill at bay. Meanwhile, the back pockets are 35cm deep with a three-liter capacity, making them a viable storage option for everyday carry essentials. Additionally, there are two hip pockets and two angled upper chest pockets that close with storm flaps and metal snap fasteners. The left chest pocket has a concealed zippered pocket for valuables. The Planet Earth Lightweight Field Jacket blends in anywhere and on any occasion, making a great practical everyday wear, even on date nights. I

Images courtesy of Vollebak