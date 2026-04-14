After the successful launch and subsequent return of Artemis II with its crew, the folks at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration have practically become superstars. Since the Apollo 17 lunar mission, people have wondered why we have not returned to the moon. Now that we are heading back, astronomy buffs should be rocking the new Digitrend NASA Tribute.

AMIDA is crafting one stylish timepiece to commemorate the achievements of the ground crew, astronauts, and everyone else involved. While most of the cosmos is currently beyond our reach, our dreams of becoming a spacefaring race will never falter. We feel this upcoming reference is a classy way to show support for this ambition.

If you know where to look, there are plenty of timekeeping instruments flashing cosmic themes. However, some tend to go overboard and miss the mark. Meanwhile, the Digitrend NASA Tribute keeps things simple yet packs just enough distinct flair to stay fashionable. It retains the familiar silhouette of the series but remains cosmetically unique.

The watch sports a casquette form factor that measures 39.6 mm x 39 mm x 15.6 mm with a lug width of 22 mm. AMIDA is constructing it from 316L stainless steel, coated in black DLC, with a white ceramic top shell. It weighs roughly 90 grams and is 5-ATM water-resistant. A jumping hour and minute disc display is positioned on the side.

Resembling a typical spacesuit, the accompanying strap uses leather, technical fabric, Velcro, and a black DLC-treated 316L stainless steel buckle. Keeping track of time is a Soprod Newton P092 self-winding caliber. The Digitrend NASA Tribute’s automatic movement features 23 jewels, a frequency of 28,800 vph (4 Hz), and a 44-hour power reserve.

Images courtesy of AMIDA