Copper is one of the most abundant elements on Earth and is very versatile in its applications. It is used in electronics and cookwares but rarely in clothing. Although, Vollebak successfully achieved this with its Full Metal Jacket, dubbed the “virus-killing coat of the future.” This time, they’ve used more copper, puffed it up, and called it the Full Metal Puffer.

While the jacket used only 11 kilometers of copper, the puffer has 12 kilometers of copper. It starts with electrolytic rods extruded into strands so thin they have to be measured by lasers and visible only with a microscope. Then to protect the copper from corrosion, Vollebak coated it with a very thin layer of lacquer. The coated copper then underwent curing for six days. Then Vollebak wove it on rapier looms then they scoured, heated, and dried the looms.

The result is a Full Metal Puffer that wraps and ripples in the light like water. The copper gives the jacket somewhat of a dynamic silhouette. Despite its materiality, it is highly breathable, windproof, and waterproof, so it makes great wet-weather wear.

Vollebak equipped it with an advanced waterproof and breathable membrane that opens and closes to respond to various weather conditions. It is permanently waterproof and windproof, and offers reliable thermal insulation in sub-zero temperatures with added 100% recycled 700 fill down.

Details are scarce on the Full Metal Puffer. But if it’s based off on the jacket version, then it’s likely that it too has 20% polyurethane, 20% polyamide, and 0.5% other metals, on top of the 59.5% copper.

Images courtesy of Vollebak