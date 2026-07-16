It’s clear by now that the majority of German carmakers are taking sustainable motoring seriously. To date, each marque has a flagship EV model alongside options covering various segments and budget ranges. Another trend, in line with the global push for green mobility, is the rise of alternative mobility platforms. Volkswagen is the latest badge to venture into this space courtesy of its upcoming Smart eBike series,

The company joins the likes of Porsche, BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz in offering premium electric bicycles. The catalog currently features two versions: Sport and Crossover. Reports tell us these are manufactured by n+ — based in Düsseldorf, Germany — but are licensed to ship with the VW emblem on full display. In the meantime, preorders are now available.

Both SKUs in the Smart eBike lineup are due for delivery sometime around the fourth quarter of this year. From a design standpoint, there’s nothing really out of the ordinary to write home about. The Sport touts your typical frame, reinforced by a top tube to enhance structural rigidity, ideal for intense rides that push you to the limit.

On the other hand, the Crossover is a step-through configuration. What makes the two-wheelers special is the Smart View function. Volkswagen is kitting these bad boys with a rear-facing camera and rear-firing radar unit. Once the latter detects a vehicle closing in, the system alerts the rider and outputs the live footage on the Digital Cockpit.

A 6061 aluminum alloy chassis forms the robust yet lightweight foundation of the Smart eBike. It houses a 36V, 490 Wh detachable battery within the downtube, powering the 250W Yamaha PW-X3 mid-mount drive. Output is around 85 nm of torque. The rest of its components are from prominent brands such as Shimano and Tektro.

Images courtesy of n+/Volkswagen