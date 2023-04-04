One of the trends many of you might have noticed lately is the entry of luxury fashion houses into other premium segments. We’ve seen collaborations with consumer electronics, automotive, and fine dining. The latter also involves alcoholic drinks such as champagne, wine, vodka, whiskey, and others. If you missed out on LVMH’s tequila last year — the Vulcan X.A — it’s back for another round.

Apart from its prohibitive $2,000 price point per bottle at the time, the high-end spirit was also exclusively available in select establishments across the globe. Reports point out that only restaurants and clubs in 250 locations were allocated stocks at the time.

If you’re still willing to fork over the money for this expression, 2023 might just be the year for it. According to sources, Volcan de mi Tierra is adding 13 new markets — specifically in the United States. Furthermore, limited provisions are likewise pegged for online outlets.

In 2022, there were invite-only events in Ibiza and Las Vegas wherein Volcan X.A was available to sample. Now, the LVMH-owned distillery will distribute the tequila in New Jersey, New York, Texas, Florida, California, Massachusetts, D.C., and Washington. Moreover, it won’t drain your wallets like before as each 750 ml bottle will cost roughly around $200.

For those wondering, the agave they are using is from varying altitudes growing in volcanic soil – hence, the namesake. The Volcan X.A is a mix of extra añejo, añejo, and reposado, which positions it as the latter. Maturing in virgin American oak containers the distillery calls Grace Casks, you’re in for a unique tasting profile.

Images courtesy of Volcan de mi Tierra