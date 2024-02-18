Florence studio Archiloop spearheads the renovation of a 12th-century monastery in Italy’s Umbria region called Vocabolo Moscatelli and turned it into a boutique hotel. The team kept most of the structure and site’s “rustic simplicity” to retain its historic charm.

The hotel sits in a remote countryside area near the hamlet of Calzolaro, close to the Tuscan border and is flanked by woodland. It was discovered by chef concierge Frederik Kubierschky and his partner Catharina Lütjens. They then set up restoring the various 800-year-old stone buildings with the help of architect Jacopo Venerosi Pesciolini of Archiloop.

The team retained as much of the original features of Vocabolo Moscatelli as much as possible including the original wooden floors, and the brass, iron and stone details. They also kept the exposed terracotta brickwork and ceiling beams. The restoration was a combined effort with the local craftspeople also pitching in to help. The team also added new pieces by artists and designers from across the region.

New addition include a travertine swimming pool in a color that matches the surrounding woodland and Mediterranean landscaping by Fabiano Crociani. Vocabolo Moscatelli brought together “the stone mason, blacksmith and woodworker with the artisan makers” including ceramicists, tile makers and painters, to create a “boutique style canvas that plays homage to the past while bringing in the design references of the now.”

The restoration and renovation brought what the team called a “template of rustic simplicity with heart” to the hotel. The “property has been gracefully reinterpreted, blending rich ltalian history and elegant mid-twentieth century style throughout.”

Vocabolo Moscatelli has 12 spacious guest suites: eight in the main building and four more spread out across the landscaped grounds, all with a “monastic chic” style. It is a “place where one feels at home and can feel the great green heart of ltaly beat.”



Images courtesy of Vocabolo Moscatelli