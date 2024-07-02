As the tech industry eagerly anticipates what Samsung has in store for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked, rival Android OEMs are showcasing their latest flagship offerings ahead of the big event. The South Korean consumer electronics group is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, and other devices. Meanwhile, Vivo shares what its X Fold3 Pro is all about.

We’ve tested our fair share of smartphones with flexible displays and most of us found it difficult to switch from the premium feel of glass to plastic. In all honestly, the allure and novelty of foldable panels eventually wear off and many switch back to conventional form factors. Nonetheless, sales numbers tell a different story.

Despite its caveats, we can safely say devices like the X Fold3 Pro cater to a niche market that is here to stay. Vivo says the device “is designed for effortless portability, while offering enhanced durability and battery capacity.” In a folded state, it measures 11.2 mm and slims down to 5.2 mm when unfolded.

To withstand daily usage, its Carbon Fiber Ultra Durable Hinge is engineered to withstand around 500,000 actuations. For an edge in photography, Vivo is partnering with ZEISS optics. The primary camera module is comprised of a 50-megapixel OIS, 50-megapixel wide-angle, and 64-megapixel telephoto.

Two 32-megapixel sensors adorn the cover screen and main screen for selfies and video calls. Speaking of screens, the X Fold3 Pro uses vibrant AMOLED panels with a 120 Hz refresh rate. For processing power, we have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with 16 GB of RAM. Internal storage is 512 GB with no means of expansion.

A 5,700 mAh battery “ensures extended usage and supports 100W Dual-Cell FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge for convenient fast charging options. Battery life is further optimized with a power-saving main display with V Frame Rate Management system for precise power control and improved efficiency, says Vivo. The X Fold3 Pro os available for purchase now.

Images courtesy of Vivo