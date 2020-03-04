Back in 2018, Vivo turned our heads when it teased us with probably the first smartphone to have an under-display fingerprint scanner. These days, almost every other mid-range and flagship handsets use the under-screen biometric sensor. Thankfully, the Chinese tech company is up to its usual antics once again. This time it aims to be the first yet again to preview a new concept unit packing new technology. The Apex 2020 is probably the first-ever mobile phone to sport an under-display camera.

Since the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 did not push through due to the COVID-19 health scare, many high-profile companies are hosting online product reveals. Since 2019, many were coming up with ways to reduce or eliminate bezels entirely. Therefore, we were seeing pop-up secondary camera systems on almost every other handset model out there.

With the Vivo Apex 2020, it seems like a groundbreaking approach to finally say goodbye to the top and bottom bezels for good. What you see is a design with barely any borders surrounding the display. Furthermore, the edges of each side hug the frame tightly that would put competing models to shame.

Aside from the under-display forward-facing 16-megapixel shooter, there is still more up its sleeves. The Vivo Apex 2020 likewise promises a solution to blurry shots due to camera shake. While most high-end modern smartphones rely on Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) systems to take vivid photos, it is often not enough. Therefore, what Vivo proposes to use is an innovative mechanism that functions much like a gimbal. We can’t wait to see this concept make it to a future retail model down the line.

