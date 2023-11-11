Vitaloop aims to change the way you drink water outdoors, anytime and anywhere with its auto-filtration system that guarantees clean and fresh-tasting water anytime. This “future of water filtration” comes in a sleek, FDA-approved compact bottle designed to go wherever your adventures take you.

The five-stage filtration system built into the interior of the bottle works fast in just 45 seconds with a press of a button. It cleans water from creeks, rivers, spout, or tap water from bacteria, viral pathogens, heavy metals, and other chemicals using its proprietary NanoFlow filter so you get tasty water every time. Plus, a trademark DualLoop technology separates drinking water from dirty water to prevent cross-contamination.

Vitaloop rids water of 99.9999% of contaminants using mesh, activated carbon, graphene, Bromine halogen, and Precision Japanese Microfilters. Water passes through the mesh filter where it traps large debris like sand, plastic and other gunk gets before it goes to the activated carbon infused with graphene filter where water is cleaned of sediments, heavy metals, and other harmful chemicals such as chlorine and radon.

These three filters alone already gives you clean water (the ones you used for home filtration) but Vitaloop further enhances the process with the addition of the Bromine halogen filter, which neutralizes 99.999% of viruses or pathogens (Rotavirus, Hepatitis A, Norovirus) by breaking down their outer shell, ensuring even greater water safety.

The last stage in the filtration system, the “pinnacle of purification, is the Precision Japanese Microfilter, which purifies on a microscopic level. It catches and removes whatever parasite managed to get through, by preventing any particle larger than 0.2 microns to pass. Thus, effectively eliminating 99.9999% of all contaminants from your water.

Vitaloop can purify 200 liters of water before the filter needs to be changed. It is powered by a 2,000 mAh built-in battery that can run 100 times before it needs a charge. Its FDA-approved BPA-free Polypropylene and Tritan plastic exterior makes the bottle impact-resistant, moisture-resistant, insulated, shatterproof, and generally tough for extreme outdoor adventures.

Images courtesy of Vitaloop