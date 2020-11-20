If you have a home bar, it’s important to showcase your collection of spirits. It shows people that you are willing to try various types of alcohol other than beer and whisky. Other must-haves to complete your setup are the appropriate glassware and barware. If you want to impress your guests, knowledge of basic cocktails should be part of your skills. Hence, if you need the tools to make it possible, Viski presents their gunmetal cocktail set.

Of course, before attempting complicated recipes, it’s essential to learn the basics. Start off with simple mixes and once you have mastered these, that would be the best time to move up the ladder. Aside from the know-how, another crucial part of the puzzle are the instruments that can whip up beverages that will get folks hooked. Thankfully, Viski’s metalcrafts are not only durable but also boasts an attractive finish one would love to show off.

There are several finishes available and we were leaning toward the copper option, but we are settling for the gunmetal version instead. The latter is easy to pair with other kitchenware plus the shade looks stealthier than the regular silver. Viski uses electroplating to give their cocktail set that beautiful luster which also adds a layer of protection for the metal.

This set includes a heavyweight cocktail shaker, a double jigger, a weighted bar spoon, and a Hawthorne strainer. These are basically everything you need on your quest to become a master of your bar. Even if you don’t plan on serving cocktails, just the presence of Viski’s wares on your bar should be enough to convince people of your capabilities.

Images courtesy of Viski